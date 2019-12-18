Joanna Kay Rogers, 55, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 15, 2019, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Joanna was born October 11, 1964, in Ukiah, CA, to Robert Lane Vander Stoep and Barbara Priscilla Blake Vander Stoep. She grew up in California and graduated from Ukiah High School. She also attended Mendocino Community College. On November 3, 1989, she married Edward J Rogers in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Joanna and Edward made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed playing sports, and loved animals, nature, children, rural farm life, cooking, butterflies and rescuing animals. She also had a dignified reverence for life, nature, and all living things. Joanna is survived by her husband, Edward Rogers; sons, Caleb Che Rogers and Joshua Clay Rogers; daughters, Asiah Elizabeth Rogers and Emily Ann Rogers, all of Idaho Falls, ID; mother, Barbara Priscilla Vander Stoep of Idaho Falls; brother, Kenneth (Julie) Vander Stoep of Idaho Falls, ID; and sister, Lisa (Steve) Morales of Idaho Falls, ID. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Lane Vander Stoep; and her grandmother, Hazel Blake. Services will be held at 11:00 am Friday, December 20, 2019, at the Pioneer Ward, 2020 S. Charlotte Dr., with Bishop Fred Cooper, officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Joanna 10/11/1964 - 12/15/2019Kay Rogers