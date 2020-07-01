Kimberly Rogers Jo Rogers Kimberly Jo Rogers, 53, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at her mother's home in Blackfoot after a courageous battle with cancer, with her mother and sisters, Katie and Keri at her bedside. Kimberly was born August 4, 1966 in Blackfoot, Idaho, the first-born daughter of Sandra Jones. She grew up in Blackfoot and attended Blackfoot schools. Kimberly loved flowers, fishing and collecting antiques. She adored her grandsons and loved spending time with them. Kim is survived by her children, Tyson (Danica) Shipley of Pocatello and Chaz (Andrea) Atwell of Pocatello; her mother, Sandra Hall of Blackfoot; her siblings, Katie (Zane) Buffi of Blackfoot, Keri (David) John of Blackfoot, Mitch (Melinda) Hall of Idaho Falls, Kim (Jerry) Gruver of Idaho Falls, Bridgette (Mark) Pettichord of Rigby and Lisa (Gene) Standley of Idaho Falls; four grandchildren and nephews Devin, Brady and Trevor.. She was preceded in death by her dad, John Hall; her grandmother Evelyn Jones; her grandfather Darrold T Jones; and baby brother, John Darrold Hall. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. The family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.