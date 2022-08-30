William P. “Bill”, “Doc” Rogers died of cancer on August 20, 2022 at the age of 86 while under Hospice care in Ashland, OR. Dr. Rogers received a BS degree from Louisiana State University in1957 and a DVM degree with honors from Texas A&M University in 1964. He and his family moved to Idaho Falls, ID in 1970 where he owned and operated Rogers Pet Clinic. He and Dr. Brad Francis formed a partnership in 1990 and built Countryside Veterinary Hospital in 1992 where Bill practiced until retirement. Dr. Rogers was a member of the American and Idaho Veterinary Associations and received the Idaho Veterinarian of the Year award in 1995. His areas of special interest were pet selection counseling, behavioral problems, and feline medicine. In his small animal practice he was dedicated, compassionate, and understanding with his clients and their pets. He was a charter member of the Bonneville Humane Society and was instrumental in getting the first animal crematorium for Idaho Falls. Bill was a man with an incredible zest for life, particularly for outdoor activities including hunting, fishing, wilderness horse-packing, white water rafting, camping, and skiing. He was “a fine companion around a campfire” and was passionate about protecting the environment and all that includes for generations to come. Known as “a fierce advocate for his causes”, Bill was active in many environmental protection organizations and often lobbied state and national legislators to pass stronger laws. Bill mentored many young people both professionally and personally, instilling in them a commitment to high standards and ethical behavior, while forging bonds that flourished for a lifetime. Friends considered him a master story teller when relating his many adventures. “Bill didn’t engage in small sound bites, preferring to paint the whole picture” and “always with great good humor at the fore”. He enjoyed cowboy poetry, country music, and sharing good food with family and friends. In his later years, Bill made many friends during his winters in Mexico. Dr. Rogers is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ann Felice, his daughter, Valerie, and daughter-in-law, Andrea. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF 800-225-5355 ) or to the charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Litwiller - Simonsen Funeral Home and Crematory 811 Ashland St., Ashland, OR 97520. Condolences may be left on their website. A celebration of life will be planned for a future date in Idaho Falls. William P. Rogers