Shirla 'Zoe' Rolfe, 95, of Rigby, Idaho, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones and returning to her eternal sweetheart of 77 years. Zoe was born on July 20, 1926 and lived with her parents, Edith 'Anna' Madsen and Henry Newcomb Saxton in Pocatello, Idaho. The family later moved to Rigby, where Zoe attended school and made many lifelong friends. She met a handsome man, "6 feet in his bare feet" with wavy, blonde hair named Rex in the summer of 1941. They were married on February 2, 1944, in Pocatello, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple. After they married, it was rare to see Rex and Zoe apart. Even in their later years it was not uncommon to find Zoe out with her sweetheart on a late-night date. Zoe made her home here and was a pillar in the community and her Church. She stood as a family matriarch and was a tremendous example to everyone she came in contact with. She spent many years serving in several positions as an active member of the LDS Church, using her talents and her love of music to serve those all around her and God. She was musically gifted and used this talent throughout her life to bless others. She sang at hundreds of funerals and other events and directed and participated in numerous choirs. She loved to sing, play the piano, dance, Christmas, "drink to it" with a pop on the patio, shop till she dropped, but the greatest loves of her life were her husband and family. She loved fiercely and will be sorely missed. Zoe is survived by a son, Kent (Marie) Rolfe, 9 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rex, two sons Dr. Rex David Rolfe and Randy S Rolfe, two grandsons David Rolfe and Colby Rolfe, her parents, and her brothers, Ted Saxton and Lynn Saxton. We are so grateful for the loving care Zoe received at The Homestead in Rexburg. She loved to sing, play the piano and dance with the caregivers and residents there, bringing joy to all those around her to the very end. "Singing I will have to die. Singing they will have to bury me. Singing I will have to arrive at the feet of the Eternal Father from the womb of my mother. I came to this world to sing." -Jose Hernandy Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. In case of inclement weather, the services will be held at Eckersell Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, October 25, 2021, at the Clark Ward Chapel, 198 N 4300 E Rigby. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Shirla 7/20/1926 - "Zoe" 10/20/2021Rolfe
