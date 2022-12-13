Craig lost his life after a long courageous battle from COPD, on 11/28/22,surrounded by family. He has been battling this ugly disease for over the last 7 years. He had just celebrated his 70th birthday. He touched and blessed many people on this earth. He has spent the last 6 years in Washington,with his brother,sister in law,niece, and great nieces, in Kent Wa..He is formerly from Idaho Falls, where he owned and operated Timberline Construction for many years. He also ran the pro shop at Bowlero. Craig was an avid fisherman, spending many hours fishing and running jet boats on the river. He also loved to golf with many of his friends that were more like family. He will be truly missed by all. He was also an avid bowler,where he made his way into the Bowlers Hall of Fame, as well as the president of the bowling association of Idaho.He bowled many 300 games and 800 series.He loved to camp and spend time with family and friends. Craig was preceded in death by the love of his life, Jackie Lynn Scott Rolph, father Orville Rolph, mother Bonnie Breazeale, brother David Rolph, brother Tony Rolph, and his son Orville Don Rolph. Surviving family members include his wife Dawn Rolph, step father Lewie R Breazeale, daughter Amber Nicole Scott Rolph, step daughter Victoria Nesmith, 5 grandchildren Tyler Scott Rolph, Brekyn Follett, Blake Rodman, Brooklyn Rodman, Brock Rodman, all of Idaho Falls. Brother DeWayne & Cheryl Rolph of Kent Wa. Sister in law Karen Rolph of St George Utah. Nephews David Rolph, Tony Rolph, Michael Rolph all from California. Niece Crystal Gilbert, great nieces Madisyn Hogan, Mckinliegh Hogan, Kadence Gilbert, Kimberly Gilbert all of Enumclaw Wa..There will be a celebration of life, in early spring once the weather has warmed at Bowlero bowling alley Idaho Falls. His final resting will be with his mother and brothers at Rosehill cemetery in Idaho Falls. Craig Rolph
