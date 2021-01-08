Marana AZ - Our dear, beloved daughter, sister, and aunt passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital, Tucson AZ on Sunday, January 4, 2021. She was loved and cherished by all who knew her and will be deeply missed. Elisha was born on November 11, 1997 in Hialeah FL to Calvin and Kristie Romrell. Her family moved to Mountain Home, Idaho when she was an infant, and then to Fort Walton Beach, Florida. In 2007, her father, Calvin, retired from the Air Force and the family moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Elisha spent several years of her life. She graduated from Skyline High School in 2016. The family moved to Marana, Arizona in 2019. Elisha was a bright light to everyone she met and will be forever remembered. She is survived by her devoted parents, Calvin and Kristie, and siblings, Ruby (Brett) Rader, Hyrum (Monica), Jennifer (Brian) Kisely, Cassandra (Daniel) Starcher, Amy (Jared) Nye, and Grant (Sydney) Romrell, as well as four nephews and ten nieces. Inurnment and graveside services will be held in the Ammon, Idaho Cemetery at a date still to be determined. Elisha 11/11/1997 - 1/4/2021Calleen Romrell