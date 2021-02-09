Linda Romrell Romrell Linda Nadine Romrell, 68, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot, surrounded by her family. Linda was born May 21, 1952 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Harold Dean Taylor Sr. and Irma Vivian Tyre. Linda grew up and received her education in the Blackfoot and Pocatello area, as well as in Washington state. She lived for many years in Blaine County, Idaho. On October 16, 1967, Linda married Donald Gale Romrell in Blackfoot. Linda worked as a CNA in Blackfoot and Washington and was an outreach coordinator at the Blaine County Senior Center. She enjoyed crocheting, fishing, hunting, camping and riding ATVs with her family and friends. She also enjoyed hiking and hiked Bald Mountain a number of times. Linda is survived by her husband, Donald Gale Romrell of Blackfoot; her sons David (Shauna) Romrell of Blackfoot ID, and Donavon (Kim) Romrell of Bellevue ID; her brother, Harold "Butch" Dean (Mary) Taylor Jr.; and 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Dean Taylor Sr. and Irma Tyre Taylor. The family is under the care of the Hawker Funeral Home. No services are scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Linda's name to the National Heart Association.