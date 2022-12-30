Marcene Oakey Romrell, passed away on December 24, 2022, at her home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, after a long battle with ovarian cancer. She was born March 29, 1957, to Gary and Floriene Oakey in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Some of her favorite childhood memories include spending time at her grandparents ranch in Alta, Wyoming. She loved exploring the area and herding cows with her siblings and cousins. She felt a life long connection with Teton Valley and always loved spending time there. She spent her summers lifeguarding at Heise and winters skiing at Targhee and Kelly Canyon. She graduated from Skyline High School in 1975. In 1978 she married Garth Romrell, and they had 5 daughters. They later divorced. She spent many years as a stay at home mom. She graduated from ISU with a bachelors degree in accounting. At the time of her death, she worked as a CPA for Riverbend Management. Her family would like to express their deep appreciation for the support they showed her over the course of her illness. Marcene was a creator- she made beautiful stained glass windows, keepsake scrapbooks for her daughters and cultivated beautiful flower beds. She curated a beautiful home. She felt a deep connection to her ancestors and spent countless hours doing genealogy and organizing old family photos. She loved raspberries and peaches with cream and sugar, heirloom tomatoes, Diet Coke and any kind of chocolate dessert. She loved to eat out and rode her bike all over town. She believed 'more is more.' She made everything fun. She loved her 'tribe' of friends and spent a lot of time on adventures with them. She loved to go to concerts, trivia nights and parties. She took trips of a lifetime with them to Belize and Hawaii. She especially loved her grandkids, Ethan, Max, Oliver, Harrison, Isla, Mae, Vivian, and Bennett. She loved finding little knickknacks that she knew they would enjoy, and up until her last moments would light up when one of them entered the room. From the moment Mom was diagnosed with cancer almost 6 years ago, she decided that she'd be as positive as she possibly could and that she'd fight as hard as she could. She maintained that spirit and that energy up until her last moments. She is survived by her daughters, Cami Elmore (Josh), Jillian Briggs, Jackie Romrell Anderson (Patrick), McKenzie Biddulph (Dan), Rikee Romrell; her 8 grandchildren; her siblings, Gaylene Spataro (Stephen) of Leavenworth, Kansas, Lynette Denning of Orem, Utah, Kendel Oakey (Amy) of Orem, Utah; and her brother-in-law, Lynn Jorgensen of Idaho Falls, Idaho. She is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved sister, Colette Jorgensen; brother-in-law, Kyle Denning; and niece, Melissa Stockhoff. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends Tuesday evening from 6:30-8 p.m. and Wednesday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. Condolences can be sent online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Marcene 3/29/1957 - 12/24/2022Oakey Romrell
