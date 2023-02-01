Betty Jean Balmforth Root, 78, of Shelley, Idaho, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2023, surrounded by her loving family in West Jordan, Utah. She was born April 28, 1944, in Shelley, Idaho, to parents Charles and Myrtle Balmforth. Raised in Woodville, Idaho alongside her 3 brothers she learned a strong work ethic on her father's farm and a love for her country lifestyle. She graduated from Shelley High School in 1962, then went on to attend Rick's College for one year followed by ISU in Pocatello. From there she moved to Connecticut where she had her daughter Jennifer. Although she loved life on the east coast, Heavenly Father had a plan in place for her, which was to complete her schooling and receive her degree from BYU in Provo, Utah, eventually leading her back to her home, in Shelley where she began her career in teaching while raising her daughter. Betty had a true love for all of her students, she made many lifelong friends with the teachers she worked alongside. She touched the lives of many students in her 28 years of teaching, and always loved each as if they were her extended family. Although passionate about education, she became ready to serve her true calling in life and upon retirement she moved to West Jordan, Utah to be closer to her daughter, but most especially her four beloved grandchildren. Betty was an avid member of the LDS church, with a strong faith in Jesus Christ, serving in many callings from nursery to primary; all the way through Relief Society. Then she went on to become a temple worker in the Oquirrh Mountain Temple, where she served from 2012-2019, which she absolutely loved as she was able to serve so many and touched even more lives. Betty was a woman of many hobbies, interests and even more talents; she loved many things. She loved to read and collect novels. She played many card games with friends as well as Scrabble. She was an artist and creator -painting, writing, drawing and wood crafts. She was a true seamstress in all forms - needle craft, crocheting, knitting, cross-stitch, applique, embroidery, making clothing and as she's most known for, quilting. She had many unique collections - mini figurines, cats, Santa Clauses', snowmen, nativities, coins, pigs, dolls, sunflowers and of course: fabric. Betty was a mom, a grandma, an aunt, a niece, a cousin, a daughter, an educator, a listener, a friend to all, an angel on this earth and now an angel in our hearts. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Myrtle Balmforth. She is survived by her brothers, Joel (Valerie) Balmforth, Kenneth (Joyce) Balmforth and Carl (Margay) Balmforth, her daughter, Jennifer (Kevin) Wood, four grandchildren, Tyler Chad, Bethany Marie, Matthew Oliver, Olivia Jane, and one great granddaughter, SueLynn Olivia. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Shelley Third Ward Chapel, 513 South Park Ave., Shelley, Idaho 83274. The family will meet with friends Friday, February 3rd from 6:00 P.M. till 7:30 P.M. at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 W. Oak Street, Shelley, Idaho 83274 and Saturday morning from 9:30 A.M. till 10:40 A.M. at the church. Burial will be in the Woodville Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Betty 4/28/1944 - 1/20/2023Balmforth Root
