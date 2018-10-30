Loving husband and father, Lynn N. Rose, 74, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 28, 2018, surrounded by his family.
His parents, Alma "A.E." Rose and Verna Rose homesteaded in Humphrey, Idaho, on April 12, 1925, and Lynn was born May 8, 1944, one of eleven children. He was raised in Humphrey, Idaho, on the most beautiful family ranch. After the eighth grade he went to school in Dubois, Idaho, until graduation. He later attended Boise State University.
On May 18, 1970, he married Meryl Anne Rose in Elko, Nevada. Following their marriage they made their home in Dubois, Idaho, for a short time and later relocated to Ririe, Idaho, where they raised their children. They were blessed with two daughters, Amy and Mecheal and a daughter, Jaimee from a previous marriage. In the early 90's the family moved to Idaho Falls.
Lynn was as an agriculture buyer for Beaver Creek Ranch, Kingston Produce and Snake River Plains. He was noted among fellow farmers and ranchers for his honesty and integrity.
He enjoyed spending time at the Rose family ranch and at their cabin in Island Park. Lynn spent his spare time traveling to the Oregon coast, hunting, fishing, snow machining and four-wheeling. He loved traveling with his sweetheart, Anne. It's a sad day in the Rose family, and the end of an era, but the beginning of a new era.
Lynn is survived by his loving wife, Anne Rose of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Amy Myler of Idaho Falls, ID; her children, Alex, Mitchell, and Megan; daughter, Jaimee Rose of Idaho Falls, ID; her children, Kayla and Sara; daughter, Mecheal Anne Rose of Idaho Falls, ID; and her daughter, Nickie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law, Evan Myler; sisters, Thelma Stosich, Edith Barney, La Rae Hermann, Carol Swanson; brothers, Blaine Rose, Dean Rose, Stanford Rose, Preston Rose, Roger Rose, Melvin Rose and beloved nephews and nieces.
A gathering will be held from 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday, November 3, 2018, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue. This following spring there will be a celebration of life at the Rose Family Ranch in Humphrey, Idaho.
