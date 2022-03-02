Glijntje "Oma" Rosenthal, 101, of Idaho Falls, passed away February 28, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Glijntje was born January 25, 1921, in Leiden, South Holland, Netherlands, to Henri van der Beek and Helena Hakker van der Beek. She grew up and attended schools in the Netherlands and lived in Germany until 1962. On June 16, 1943, she married Ernst Albert Johannes Rosenthal in Germany. Glijntje and Ernst made their home in Remscheid, Germany, where Ernst passed away July 23, 1958. Glijntje immigrated to the United States in January 1962 with her four daughters and a brand new son-in-law, Werner Scheffler. Glijntje was employed for 22 years as a dietary aid at the Idaho Falls LDS Hospital. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in the New York, New York mission, and served in the Idaho Falls Temple. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, playing games, and spending time with her family. Glijntje is survived by her loving daughters, Leni (Blair) Moncur and Inge (Steven) Lovell, both of Idaho Falls; 11 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and 9 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henri and Helena van der Beek; husband, Ernst Rosenthal; daughters, Erna Helena Scheffler and Renate Suelflohn; siblings, Johanna Bernard, Henri van der Beek, Helena van der Beek, Andries van der Beek, Hillegonda Chu, Thomas van der Beek, Helena Vlaskamp, and Cornelis van der Beek. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Lincoln Stake Center, 2545 Mesa Street. The family will visit with friends from 12-12:45 p.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Glijntje 1/25/1921 - 2/28/2022Rosenthal