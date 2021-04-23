Charles (Chuck) Rosenwinkel was born August 4, 1951 in Fairmont MN, the son of Myron and Nita Rosenwinkel. In 1957 he moved with his family to Idaho Falls. Chuck graduated in 1969 with the first graduating class of the then new Skyline High School. After high school, he served his country for four years in the United States Air Force. During his service, he was stationed in Guam, Vietnam, and Italy. While in Italy, he met and married Regina Rosenwinkel (nee Shongo), also a member of the Air Force. After returning from the service, they both attended school at Idaho State University and graduated in 1978. After several years in Alaska and Montana, they applied for and got jobs with the US government in Washington, DC. During their service, they were posted in England, Germany, and Malaysia. In 1996, Chuck was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease and medically retired in 2001. He and Regina divorced in 2003. Later he met Nancy Kirk and after several years, they were married in Las Vegas in September of 2019. Chuck was preceded in death by his mother Juanita Rosenwinkel and step-brother Erich Lichthardt. He is survived by his father Myron, his wife Nancy, three children: Robert (wife Nicole), Rebecca (husband Kris), Megan and his ex-wife Regina; a sister; two brothers; and two grandchildren. Chuck was a long-time member of the Lutheran Church. He loved to sing and was always a part of the choir of the churches he attended. He was an avid golfer and loved to fish, travel, and play cards. He spent his last days with tender loving care from the nurses of MorningStar Senior Living Center and Encompass Health Hospice. A memorial donation can be made in Chuck's name to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research online at https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 26, 2021, at the Hope Lutheran Church, 2071 12th Street. The family will visit with friends one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Charles 8/4/1951 - 'Chuck' 4/22/2021Rosenwinkel
