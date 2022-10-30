Dr. Cleon Walter Ross of Victor, ID died October 20, 2022 in Ucon, Idaho. He was born May 27, 1934 in Driggs, ID to Eugene Ross and LaVona Bressler. Raised in Victor, Idaho he graduated from Teton High in 1952. He loved green grass, good grammar, baseball, and hated onions. He married Gloria Beard in 1956. He earned a PHD in Plant Physiology from Utah State in 1960 and spent the next 33 years as a professor at CSU, co-authoring the textbook "Plant Physiology", which was a mainstay in the field for more than a generation. He and Gloria raised four children in Ft. Collins and were divorced in 1990. He later married Dawn O'Brien in Ft. Collins. After retiring in 1993, they returned to live in Victor, ID on what was previously the Eugene Ross family farm. Dawn died in 2006. In 2012 Cleon met Connie Carlson and they wed on May 16, 2020. They lived in Victor and Ucon, ID. Cleon appreciated the "bonus" family they had together of 7 kids, especially her son Gary Rowe and wife Gina who lived nearby. He was a wonderful teacher, generous husband and dad who will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife, Connie and loving children David (Kathy) Ross of Victor, Cyndi (Jon) Benson of Boulder, Blaine (Holly) Ross of Berthoud and Janine (Kendall) Jolley of Victor, sister-in-law Chloe Ross and 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Services will be Nov. 4, 2022 at 2 pm in Victor, ID at the LDS Church. See more at flammfh.com. Cleon Walter Ross
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.