Cynthia Irene Barton Rost, "Cyndi" or "Tiny," passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, in Yuma, Arizona. Cyndi was born on August 14, 1954, in Gooding, Idaho, to Albert and DeLone Barton, the seventh of eight children, seven girls and one boy. Cyndi is survived by her husband Russell Rost, "Rut," of Jerome, Idaho, daughter Jaimy (Aaron) Aggeler, of Shoshone, Idaho, son Rocky Rost, of Jerome, Idaho, daughter Kayla (Anthony) O'Dea of Lone Tree, Colorado, special daughter-friend, Ellie Cnossen, of Vega, Texas, sister Barbara Barton, of Sparks, Nevada, sister Vonnie (Lee) Claiborne, of Twin Falls, Idaho, sister Cherri (Randy) Suter, of Jerome, Idaho, sister Tracie (Monte) Warwick, of Boise, Idaho, 7 grandchildren; special nephew Casey (Beth) Suter, of Boise, Idaho, special nephew Kelly Suter, of Boise, Idaho; special friends Ron and Kathy Ambrose of Wendell, Idaho, special friends Gary and Nicki Jackson of Blackfoot, Idaho, and special friends Ken and Jo Himes of Kemmerer, Wyoming. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Albert, sister Joye Arlene and Joye's son Dean, and sister Kay Schmenk. A funeral service will be held at The First Christian Church, at 334 W. 4th Avenue, in Gooding, Idaho, on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 11:00 am, with a dinner immediately following at the Gooding County Fairgrounds Office, at 201 Lucy Lane. Inurnment will take place in a private family ceremony at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding, Idaho. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel. Cynthia 8/14/1954 - 2/14/2023Rost
