Lois Rothwell, 82, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 3, 2020, at Briarwood Assisted Living. She was under the care of Aspen Home, Health, and Hospice. Lois was born October 11, 1937, in Jeffers, Montana, to John Shaffer and LaRue Pendrey Shaffer. She grew up in the Lost River Valley and attended elementary schools in Mackay and Arco and later graduated from Butte County High School. On June 14, 1958, she married Harold G. Rothwell in Elko, Nevada. Lois and Harold made their home in Moore, Idaho, and together they raised two children, Larry and Debra. Lois worked as a administrative assistant for the Idaho National Laboratory and enjoyed being a wife and mother. In her free time, she loved sewing, crocheting, and reading. Following retirement, they moved to Idaho Falls. After being married for 58 years, Harold passed away in 2016. Lois is survived by her loving children, Larry (Cindy) Rothwell and Debra (Keith) Butikofer, both of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Jim Shaffer of Idaho Falls, ID; two grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; her parents; a sister, Billie Stewart; and a brother, Gene Shaffer. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. prior. Burial will be in the Grant-Central Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Lois 10/11/1937 - 10/3/2020Rothwell
