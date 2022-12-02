Ronald Ray Rowan, age 81, passed away at his home in Kaysville, Utah, Thursday, November 24th, 2022, from congestive heart failure. Ronnie was born September 24th, 1941, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Blaine J. Rowan and Helen Elaine Morgan Rowan. Ronnie attended schools in Ririe, graduating from Ririe High School in 1959. He went on to attend Ricks College and Utah State University. He met the love of his life, Colleen, in high school. They were married on February 22, 1963, in Ririe, Idaho. Ronnie was an avid reader and tried to instill a love of reading and education in his children and grandchildren. He was a terrific golfer and enjoyed golfing with many friends throughout the years and later with his grandsons. Ronnie liked working in his yard and had a beautiful lawn and garden to show for it. He was a lifelong baseball fan - Go Giants! He began his employment working on his Dad's farm near Ririe. He also worked for the U&I Sugar Factory in Idaho Falls and at Kelly Canyon Ski Resort. He farmed for many years for Bud Johnson and later worked as a mechanic and equipment hauler for DeMott Tractor in Idaho Falls. Ronnie had a sharp wit and a tender heart. He was a favorite of his grandkids and many nieces and nephews, neighbor kids, and caregivers. He is survived by a daughter, Melanie (Eric) Johnson of Centerville, Utah; two sons, Clay (Bic) Rowan of Richland, Washington, Mike (Katie) Rowan of Kaysville, Utah; two brothers, Roger Rowan and Ralph Rowan, two sisters, Cindy Smith and Camille Freeman, seven grandchildren, Keely (DJ) Stephenson, Ethan Richards, Cole Rowan, Lacy Rowan, Ayden Richards, Lindsey Richards, Masy Rowan, and one great-grandson, Rowen Stephenson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Colleen, his parents, and his sister, Shirley Byington. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 3rd at 11:00 am at Eckersell Memorial Chapel, 101 West Main Street, Rigby, Idaho. The family will visit with friends on Saturday from 9:30 am to 10:45 am. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Ronald 9/24/1941 - 11/24/2022Ray Rowan
