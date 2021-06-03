Margaret "Maggie" Ann Jones Rowbury, 80, of Rexburg, Idaho, passed away May 27, 2021. She fought a valiant battle with cancer for the past nine months. Maggie was born in Rigby, Idaho, on June 9, 1940, to John Carlyle and Enda Chase Jones. Maggie was raised in the Idaho Falls area along with her two brothers, Jack Glen Jones and Robert "Bob" Carlyle Jones; two sisters, Judy Carlene Jones Reeser and Debby Jones Ferguson. In 1970 she moved to Salt Lake City, Utah and later to Hermiston, Oregon. She was married to Dale Rowbury of Hermiston, Oregon (formerly of Idaho Falls, Idaho). Dale died in 1985 and Maggie moved back to Idaho. She worked for Hartwell Callen Insurance, Walmart (in Idaho Falls), and Maverick in Rexburg. She was an excellent cook and took great pleasure in preparing meals for her family. She enjoyed crocheting and making beautiful handcrafted items for her nieces, nephews and friends. Maggie was an artist and enjoyed taking art classes and painting pictures of her family. Her Christmas tradition was to bake cookies for family members. Her oatmeal cookies and potato salads were delicious. Thank goodness we have her recipes to pass on so the tradition can continue. She was very independent and had a desire to always help those less fortunate than herself. She is survived by her sister, Judy Reeser, of Rexburg, Idaho; sister-in-law, Pattie Reed Jones of Clearfield, Utah; many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jack Glen Jones and Robert "Bob" Carlyle Jones; sister, Debby Ferguson. At her request, there will be no funeral services. Graveside services will be held in the near future. Condolences may be submitted online via, www.flammfh.com. Margaret "Maggie" 6/9/1940 - 5/27/2021Ann Jones Rowbury
News Trending Today
-
Update on charges filed against RMS shooter
-
Idaho Falls man arrested after victim hospitalized from head injury
-
Work begins on city's' Idaho Canal Trail
-
Idaho Falls senior ready to start auto work right after graduation
-
Firth Class of 2021 starts next chapter
-
Murray, JoAnn
-
Vendors moving to Scotty's South Park
-
Idaho Falls rodeo event seeks to 'Buck COVID'
-
Idaho targets its first hemp growing season in 2022
-
Orr, Merlin