Dorothy Joyce Rowley-Carlson, 86, passed away May 3, 2020, at Life Care Center of Idaho Falls. Joyce was born in Apollo, Pennsylvania, to John Turney and Hazel Viola Bowman, the 10th of 11 children. She grew up on a farm in the area where she attended school, graduating from high school where she was one of the majorettes leading the band. After graduation, she worked for Alcoa Aluminum Company in the offices. In 1956, she married Andrew Ray Rowley on June 16, after he graduated from Penn State University. They lived in the area around their families where they welcomed Cynthia (Cindy) in 1957 and Ronald (Ron) in 1959 to their family. After struggling to find work in Pennsylvania, Ray got a job offer in California 1959. When Ron was only weeks old, Joyce flew alone, with two young children, to California to reunite with Ray who had already gone on ahead to accept a position with Aerojet. They settled in Citrus Heights, outside of Sacramento, where they added Kenneth (Ken) in 1961 to the family. Ray and Joyce always planned great vacations every other year to Pennsylvania to visit relatives, always sightseeing on the way. Those trips included trains, campers, and tag-team driving, when the kids were old enough to help and let Mom and Dad sleep in the back seat. On the odd years there were lots of places to explore closer to home. In 1972, Ray found himself taking a job in Idaho Falls, Idaho, with EGG and moved the family to "snow country." Joyce got a job with Grand Central store in October of 1972, where she worked in several positions, ending with being a checker, where many people still recognize her. She retired from Fred Meyer after 27 years. Joyce enjoyed watching baseball, football, knitting, crocheting, and traveling with family, always looking forward to the annual camping trips to Challis Hot Springs every fall with Cindy, Ron, and their families. That tradition started in 1995 after Ray had passed away. She was the biggest fan of any sport her children and grandchildren were in, or even watching Ray umpire softball-a fun activity when the others in the stands didn't know she was his wife until she took him a drink of water between innings. Joyce, with Ray, were members of the Alliance Covent Church in Idaho Falls (now River of Life), where they enjoyed singing in the choir and met many good friends. Joyce was married to Bertal Carlson in 2004 until he passed away in 2008. Joyce is survived by her children, Cindy (Gene) Johnson of Idaho Falls, ID; Ron (Jacque) Rowley of Meridian, ID; and Ken (Theresa) Rowley of Walkerton, IN; grandchildren, Jolene, Nicole, Eric, Ryan, Anali (Tim), Ashley, Brittany (Nick), and Nick (Marissa); 5 Great-grandchildren and one more on the way; and sister, Shirley (Robert) Miller, of Avonmore, PA. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2020, at Rose Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Dorothy 11/13/1933 - 5/3/2020Joyce Rowley-Carlson
