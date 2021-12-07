Merrill W Rudd, 86, of Rexburg peacefully passed away Saturday December 4th surrounded by family. He was born on September 8, 1935 in Parker, Idaho to Melvin John Rudd and Lila Burr Rudd. Merrill enjoyed growing up on the family farm in Parker, Idaho as a middle child amongst 7 siblings MJ (Pauline), Clyde (Aniase), Kay (May), Karma (Kimball Hanson), Merrill, Myrna (Kenneth Hardy), Larry (Gayle), Lenna (Gail Burkinshaw). Merrill married J'Lene Siepert of Rexburg, Idaho, on December 19th, 1958 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They started their married life in Provo, Utah, while Merrill attended Brigham Young University. They welcomed their first child, Julie, in 1959. Merrill graduated in 1960 from BYU. Two sons joined their family during that time: Marlon in 1961, and Mark in 1962. Merrill and J'Lene purchased their first home in Bountiful, Utah while working as a CPA. Soon after third son Melvin was born in 1964, they relocated to Rexburg. Merrill opened the first accounting office north of Idaho Falls on Main Street in Rexburg. The firm in Rexburg was a source of great pride. Rudd & Company, as it is now known, grew to six offices in three states. In the early 1970's he purchased several Orange Julius franchises in Texas. Every six months, for the next 30 years, the family would make trips to Texas to check on the stores. These trips remain cherished memories to all his children. Merrill was at home in Rexburg. He joined the Rotary Club, eventually serving as president. Service, through Rotary and church, would be a constant theme through his life. He served on the Rexburg City Cemetery board for more than 50 years. Their fourth son, Mitchell, was born in 1971. Merrill was a devoted sports fan but often compromised with J'Lene to watch a Hallmark Movie if she would watch a ball game with him. He also enjoyed playing and coaching his sons in many sports. Their last son, Marshall, was born in 1977. Merrill served 4 missions. First to the New England States Mission as a young man and later with his spouse, to Scotland, Pennsylvania and Temple Square. Merrill and J'Lene enjoyed travelling around the world, having visited every state, as well as Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia and South America. Merrill served in the Idaho Falls and Rexburg temples and as a college Bishop. He was loved by his councilors and students alike. Merrill is survived by his children, Julie (Jon Hebertson) of Sandy, Utah; Marlon of Midway, Utah; Mark (Lynda) of Rexburg; Melvin (Gailiene) of Sugar City; Mitchell (Kimberly) of Holladay, Utah and Marshall (Krista) of Taylorsville, Utah, as well as 21 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will held 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 10th at the Rexburg East Stake Center. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home and again from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Interment will be in the Rexburg Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com. Merrill 9/8/1935 - 12/4/2021Rudd