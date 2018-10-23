Periscilla Lydeen Ruiz, 92, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 18, 2018, at her home in Idaho Falls.
Periscilla was born January 1, 1926, in Blackfoot, ID, to Amos Carl Schmidt and Minnie Seal Williams. She grew up and attended schools in Blackfoot.
On June 17, 1944, she married Henry Franklin Ruiz in Dillon,Montana. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. They had five children, Laura, Launa, Lisa, Rayce, and Roderick. Periscilla and Henry made their home in Idaho Falls.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in Boy Scouts for 64 years where she earned her Silver Beaver Award. She enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, and especially time with her family.
Periscilla is survived by her loving daughter, Laura (Earl) Jenkins of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Lisa Ruiz of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Rayce (Grace) Ruiz of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Roderick (Lezlie) Ruiz of Idaho Falls, ID; 15 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Amos Carl Schmidt; mother, Minnie Seal Williams King; husband, Henry Franklin Ruiz; daughter, Launa Brown; grandson, Rodney Creasey; and granddaughters, Sheri Brown, and Margerta Creasey.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 25, 2018, at Idaho Falls 13th Ward, 955 Memorial Drive, with Bishop Oliver Thuernagle, officiating. The family will visit with friends from 7:00-8:30 p.m. Wednesday evening at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, and Thursday from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.
