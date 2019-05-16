Letha Ruby Moss Rumsey, 100, of Ririe, Idaho, passed away on May 13, 2019, at Turtle and Crane Assisted Living following a day enjoying Mother's Day with her children. Letha lived a long and rich life. She was born February 22, 1919, in Ririe, Idaho, to Alma and Lizzie Moss, the sixth of seven children. She grew up in Ririe where she was involved in church, school, and community activities including spending time at the Ririe dance hall run by her father. It was there at age 15 that she met Jack Bazil Rumsey. They were married a year later on Valentine's Day, 1936, and traveled by horse-drawn carriage to honeymoon in Idaho Falls. Jack and Letha had four children, George Wayne, affectionately known as Sonny Boy and Buddy, Patricia Letha, Russell Moss, and Ryan Brook. The couple spent the first five years of their marriage in Kilgore, Idaho, on a 140-acre ranch in partnership with Jack's brother, taking turns staying through the harsh winters to care for the animals. They later moved to Ririe, Idaho, where they remained for over sixty years. Letha was both a skilled homemaker and worked on their small homestead and at the various jobs she held over the years. She did most things by hand including sewing her children's clothes and canning fruits and vegetables from her garden. She worked with her husband in Glacier, Yellowstone, Grand Canyon National Parks and New Mexico doing beautification projects on parkways and free ways. Letha was a flagger on many of these projects. People were fascinated by a woman doing that kind of work. She was resilient and even lived without electricity and indoor plumbing for many of her years of raising children. Letha loved the outdoors and spent much time fishing, hunting wild game and also hunting for crystals and rocks, camping, and going on rides through the countryside. Letha has always been a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her faith brought her peace and comfort, even when enduring hardships such as losing her first born son at the age of 18 months, and her husband, Jack, in 1996. In later years, Letha enjoyed traveling with her family and visited many places including Europe, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Letha was adventurous, caring, and most of all, very kind. Letha's legacy of love and kindness was evident as she celebrated her 100th birthday in February surrounded by family, friends, and former neighbors. Letha will be deeply missed by a great many who love her, including her three living children, Patricia (Alan) Smith of Rigby, Russell Rumsey of Pocatello, and Ryan (Linda) Rumsey of Idaho Falls; five grandchildren, Stacey (Steven) McClellan, Tim (Jennifer) Smith, Cassie (Garen) Hickam, Cody (Leslie) Rumsey, and Kimra (Cory Jernberg) Ogren; 15 great grandchildren; and 11 great great grandchildren. Letha was the last member of her family legacy. She was preceded in death by her parents (Alma and Elizabeth Moss), siblings (Lillian Ethel Maughan, Mary Leona Harris, Alma Etsel Moss, Ralph Stephen Moss, Afton Elizabeth Nielsen, and John Calvin Moss), husband B.W. "Jack" Rumsey, and first son George Wayne Rumsey. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Wood Funeral East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m. before the service. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Letha 2/22/1919 - 5/13/2019Rumsey