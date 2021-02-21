On February 13, 2021, our beautiful little angel, Maizie Rae Ruoho, returned to the loving arms of her Heavenly Father. Her time here on earth was but a fleeting moment, leaving us much too soon. On August 12, 2020, Mazie Rae made her arrival into this world, born to Chantelle Lynn Jones and Samuel Ray Ruoho. She was a cheerful baby and had an extraordinary way of bringing light, hope, and happiness to all. She welcomed everyone who entered the room with a beautiful smile and a gleam in her eyes. Her special spirit has left an everlasting impression on the hearts of all those who knew her. We are forever grateful for the privilege of having our lives touched by such a pure and precious spirit. We look forward to that blessed day when our souls will meet again. Until then, Maizie will be our sweet little guardian angel. We may not be able to see her, but her presence will always be felt. Maizie is survived by her parents: Chantelle Jones and Samuel Ruoho; her sister, Marlee Renae Ruoho; her brother, Ryker Alan Ruoho; her grandparents and great-grandparents, as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Private funeral services were held. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Maizie 8/12/2020 - 2/13/2021Rae Ruoho
