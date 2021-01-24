Frank Taylor Rupert, 91, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 20, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center from COVID-19. Frank was born October 20, 1929, in Hammond, Indiana, to Lloyd Everett Rupert and Sarah Elizabeth Taylor Rupert. He grew up and attended schools in Hammond and graduated from Hammond High School. He also attended Valparaiso University where he studied engineering. On August 11, 1972, he married Patricia Louise Rupert in Denver, Colorado. Frank and Patricia made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Frank worked as a salesman in the steel industry. He proudly served in the United States Army and was stationed in German and Korea during the Korean War. Frank was a Christian. He was a grateful member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 38 years. He enjoyed hunting, golf, fishing and was a competitive gun shooter. Frank is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Louise Rupert of Idaho Falls, ID, son, Michael (Irene) Rupert of Ohio; son, Scott (Leonarda) Rupert of Nevada; step-daughter, Joy (Bill) Chatham of Arkansas; stepson, Lee Sluyter of Florida; and his chocolate lab, Hershey; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial services may be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Go Fund Me account "Frank Rupert Funeral", or to Wood Funeral Home to help with final expenses. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Frank 10/20/1929 - 1/20/2021Rupert