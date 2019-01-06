James M. Rupp, 83 years of age, of Minnetonka, MN & Naples FL passed away at his Birdsong home in the Minneapolis area on December 28th, 2018. Jim was a television & broadcasting industry pioneer who was born on November 7, 1935, in Pocatello, Idaho to Mahlon Earl & Ila Grace Rupp & was the eldest of four children. He graduated from Idaho State University in 1957 & received a Master's degree in Radio & TV in 1959 at Ohio State University. Jim met his wife of 63 years, Sharon Elaine Enell at college & married in 1955 before setting out on a journey traveling the world & settling in Columbus, OH, Washington D.C. area, Atlanta, GA, New York/CT, Minneapolis, MN & Naples, FL. Jim began his career in broadcasting in 1959 at Arbitron in Maryland, one of the first TV/Radio ratings companies. He then rose to General Manager at Cox Communications, Broadcast Division, in Atlanta where he was responsible for managing all television & radio stations and opening up their New York office. In 1978 he met with Warren Buffett who helped him find his final role as President & CEO of Midwest Communications in Minneapolis. Under Jim's leadership, WCCO TV & Radio won awards for the very best stations in the nation. Rupp initiated one of the first US satellite teleports through Midwest Cable & was a pioneer in Satellite Music Network. He served on the boards of King World Productions (distributor of Wheel of Fortune & Oprah), United Video, American Women in Radio & TV, Science Museum of Minnesota & First Trust Company of St Paul. Jim is survived by his wife, Sharon Elaine; daughters, Julene Adell Rupp Dasher (husband Thomas Thomson) of Chapel Hill, NC and Sandra Kay Rupp of Naples, FL; son, Steven James Rupp (wife Catherine Mary Witt) of Minnetonka, MN; grandchildren, Grant Woodson & Lily Sharon Dasher and Anna Mae, David Steven & Jonathan William Rupp; brother, Douglas Burnham Rupp; sisters, Ila Gail Fogg and Brenda Lee Busacker. Jim was preceded in death by his parents. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 19th, 2019 at Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd. West, Wayzata, MN 55391, at 11 AM. Family will greet friends starting at 10 AM. Private interment - Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mayo Clinic Foundation. Gill Brothers 612-861-6088 www.gillbrothers.com James 11/7/1935 - 12/28/2018Rupp