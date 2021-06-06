Rutherford Signe Rutherford Signe Anne Davis Rutherford Smith passed away April 10, 2021 at her home in Blackfoot. She was born August 26, 1932 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Lloyd Alma and Jessie Jardine Davis. She was the third of five children and one stepbrother. Signe graduated from Blackfoot High School. She then attended the LDS Business School. Signe married Allen Ross Rutherford on March 22, 1951. They lived in Pocatello while Allen attended Idaho State University. The couple then moved to the Bay Area in California, they also spent time in the Reno, Nevada area before retiring in Blackfoot. Allen preceded her in death on July 14, 1998. On March 14, 2002 she married Merlin Smith. He preceded her in death on March 27, 2019. Signe is survived by her daughter, Jessie Ann Rutherford of Blackfoot; son, Ross Davis Rutherford of Cornville, AZ; grandchildren, Justin Lee Warden of Spokane, WA, Kaylee Anne, Alison Ryan, Avalon Nadine, and Blake Ross Rutherford all of AZ; and great granddaughter, Raelynn Tessa Davis of Spokane, WA. A memorial graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Grove City Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
