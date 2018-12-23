Earl Edward "Ed" Ryan, 68, of Menan, Idaho passed away Thursday, December 20, 2018 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Ed was born January 2, 1950 in Connersville, Indiana, the son of Harold Joseph Ryan and Ruth Ann Sanders Ryan. Ed graduated from Centerville High School in Indiana. On June 22, 1971 he married Corala Lee Mobley in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. He is survived by his wife, Corala of Menan, Idaho. Daughters; Angela (Keith) Campbell of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Trinna Ryan of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Jenny Ryan of Menan, Idaho. A son, Aaron (ShaRae) Ryan of Menan, Idaho. A brother, Tom Ryan of Menan, Idaho, a sister, Alice Ryan of Vancouver, Washington and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Ruth. Ed has always been a healthy and active individual. Prior to his accident in 2012, which resulted in a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) he was always on the go. At the time of his accident he worked full time as a truck driver for a construction company. Previously he worked as a mechanic, a ranch-hand for a local feed lot, and in his early years he worked as a beekeeper. He liked to keep busy and always had several projects he was working on. In his spare time, he enjoyed working, fixing his truck, driving, working on various mechanic jobs for family and friends, and visiting with anyone and everyone he met. He was an avid antique John Deere tractor collector and he was always tinkering with them and enjoyed using them to mow fields in the summer and plowing snow in the winter. A funeral service for Ed will be held Thursday, December 27, 2018 at 11:00 AM in the Menan LDS Stake Center, (698 North 3600 East, Menan, ID 83434). The family will meet with friends, Wednesday, December 26, 2018 from 6 to 7:30 PM at Eckersell Memorial Chapel (101 West Main Street, Rigby, ID 83442) and again on Thursday prior to services from 9:30 to 10:45 AM in the Menan LDS Stake Center. Interment will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Memories and condolences can be share with Ed's family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Earl 1/2/1950 - 12/20/2018Ed Ryan