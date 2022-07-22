Annie Vivian Davis Rydalch, 86, passed away on July 19, 2022. She was a wife, mother to six, grandmother to sixteen, and great-grandmother to 22, with one more great-grand on the way. Ann was a force of life; as the recent Post Register article said, she had many roles, as "Legislator, Republican, historian, educator, journalist, and grandmother, among many others." She was a faithful, lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Annie was born to Fredrick and Annie M. Davis in Carey, Idaho. She was the youngest of six children, with two sisters, Verda and Lois, who passed before she was born, two brothers Dave and Ted, and her third sister Reva. Annie started piano lessons at the age of six and carried a love of music throughout her life. Throughout grade school, Annie was active in many activities: cheerleading, rhythm band, and basketball. In high school, she played the clarinet and accordion in the band, played piano and organ, sang in the choir, continued cheerleading, and worked outside of school as a telephone operator. After high school, she attended Ricks College where she said the greatest thrill of her life was when she was asked to run and won as Homecoming Queen. During her sophomore year, she went on her first date with Vernal Rydalch. They both transferred to Idaho State University where Ann received a bachelor's degree in Business Education and Science. She also studied broadcast journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia. On June 14, 1957, Ann and Vernal were married in the Idaho Falls Temple and spent nearly 63 years together raising their family. They built a house in Ammon, and lived there throughout their lives, cementing Ann's dedication to her town and community as it grew around them. Ann first worked as a teacher at Bonneville High School. She was awarded the Idaho Journalism Teacher of the Year during her time there. She was also responsible for implementing a 10-watt radio station while teaching. In 1979, she began working at the Idaho National Lab and would continue working there until her retirement in 2010. Her work focused on helping to build a sustainable energy plan for Idaho and the nation, but she was particularly interested in nuclear energy and economic development. Her work with the Fort Peck Indian Reservation led her to be inducted as an honorary member of the Assiniboine and Sioux Tribe in Montana. Ann was an incredibly dedicated public servant at the local, state, and national levels. Her accomplishments and work are too numerous to list, but some of her most proud appointments included Idaho State Senator (1983-1990), Idaho House Representative (2002-2008), Chair of the Bonneville County Heritage Association, Chair of Region 7 for the Republican Party, and worked for the Idaho Federation of Republican Women and National Federation for Republican Women. She was appointed as Board Advisor for the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. on the recommendation of then-President Ronald Reagan. She helped get the Vietnam Memorial established in Freeman Park in Idaho Falls and chaired the July 4th Celebration for many years. In 2019, she was honored by Mayor Sean Coletti as the Ammon Citizen of the Year. She was an avid believer in serving the causes she believed in and giving back to her state and community. Above all, her fiercest dedication was to her children and grandchildren. Her happiest times were spent with a house full of family during holidays or other celebrations. Despite her worldly accomplishments and lofty appointments, her favorite and dearest titles were mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; husband, Vernal; great-granddaughter, Abigail; and son-in-law, Thomas Maley. She is survived by her "Super Six" children: Matt (Sally) Rydalch of Roy, UT, Brett (Elaine) Rydalch of Highland, UT, Lisa Maley of Idaho Falls, Doug (Julie) Rydalch of Idaho Falls, Lori (Lon) McNamara of Idaho Falls, and Lynette (Tim) O'Loughlin of Pleasant Grove, UT; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews, colleagues, and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Ammon 8th Ward, 2055 S. Ammon Rd., Ammon. A visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, and one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Ann 8/8/1935 - 7/19/2022Rydalch
