Walter Arthur Ryder, 93, of Boise, Idaho, passed away peacefully on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 2021, following a brief illness. He was born on December 17, 1927, to Walter Arthur Ryder, Sr., and Effie Stuart Hurd Ryder, in Dalkena, WA. At age seven the family moved to Kalispell, MT, where he graduated from high school in 1946. He obtained a bachelor's in business administration at the University of Montana (at the time Montana State University) in Missoula, where he met the love of his life Marion Louise Liggett, whom he married on September 10, 1950, in Roundup, MT. Together they raised four children, Jean, Dennis, Jan, and Jim. During the Korean War, he was stationed in Germany as a first lieutenant in the Air Force. Afterwards, he completed a bachelor's and then master's degree in chemistry at Montana State University (at the time Montana State College) in Bozeman. From there the family moved in 1957 to Idaho Falls, ID, where he spent the next 35 years working as an analytical chemist at the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory before retiring. In 1991, he and his wife moved to Pocatello and subsequently to Boise in 2003, where he enjoyed his retirement years traveling, reading, especially about science, astronomy, and history, and playing with the grandkids. He was a kind and gentle man who above all loved his family and was especially devoted to his wife. He is survived by his wife Marion of 71 years; children Dennis (Anni) of Pleasanton, CA, Jan of North Attleborough, MA, and James (Anita) of Boise; grandchildren Chris, Amanda, and Daniel; sister Joey Hatton of Kalispell, MT; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter Jean, brothers Norman and Spencer, and sisters Eppie Slater and Verla Cherubini. Burial arrangements will be private. Condolences to the family can be left at www.AccentFuneral.com Walter 12/17/1927 - 11/25/2021Arthur Ryder