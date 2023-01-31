Collin Saffell, son, brother, friend, gentle soul, student, and talented cook, died on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at his college home in Boise, ID, he was 22 years old and a senior at Boise State University. Collin was also a 2018 graduate of Skyline High School in Idaho Falls, ID. Born on February 15, 2000 to Charles and Alina Saffell in Bremerton, WA. Collin was always known for his quick wit and mild manner. He was a sweet, precocious child and oh so stubborn. At a young age, he developed a true passion for cooking, he loved being in the kitchen and experimenting with food. One of his favorite things was to prepare and enjoy a meal with his family. Collin was also known for his love of coffee and tea and also had a passion for the outdoors and animals. He enjoyed hiking in Yellowstone with his mom every opportunity they could get. Collin had a deep love for his family, especially his older brother Michael whom he admired very much. One of Collin’s favorite things to do when he was home from college was to go out to dinner and a movie with his brother and grandfather. Collin was a dedicated Boy Scout who proudly earned his Eagle Scout badge. Collin had a deeply adventurous soul and loved to travel and experience new cultures and places, he loved to share those adventures and experiences with the people closest to him. Collin had plans to study abroad in Italy to obtain his master’s degree in Archeology/Anthropology after graduating from Boise State University this spring. As a young man with both passion and an intense sense of empathy, Collin was truly a kind and gentle soul that loved unconditionally and will forever live on in our hearts and happy memories. Collin is survived by his mother Alina Saffell, brother Michael Patterson, paternal grandparents John and Joann Saffell, maternal grandparents Vicky and Karl Schweickardt, very close friends Dylan Keele and Brian Espinosa, and many extended family members in TN, OH, and AK. Collin was predeceased by his father Charles Saffell and maternal grandfather Wayne Dotson. A memorial service will be held at the Elk’s Lodge in Idaho Falls on February 18, 2023 from 1-4 pm; All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting people share something they remember about Collin; something funny, memorable, big or small, or any experience they had with Collin. We would love to hear from those that cared about him. Please bring your handwritten note to the service or you can email anything you would like to share to memoriesforcollinsaffell@gmail.com. Collin Saffell
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.