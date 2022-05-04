Sally Irene Saling King was born in Oakley, Idaho, on August 17, 1936. She was the second of three children, with brothers, Wally and Larry. Her father, Wallace Saling, was a Forest Ranger and they would spend summers on Soldier Creek in the mountains while living in Hailey, Idaho. Sally's mom, Verland, raised a large garden and had fruit trees. When Sally was 13 years old, the family moved to Pleasant Grove where her parents lived the rest of their lives. Sally graduated from high school there and went to BYU to study Nursing. She met Buddy Jack King while in college and they were married in the Salt Lake City Temple on August 30, 1957. Bud and Sally moved several times in Utah and Idaho while Sally had their children and worked as a nurse. When they moved the second time to Teton Valley, Idaho, she became an Idaho Public Health Nurse, with her office in Driggs, Idaho. They built a home outside of Victor, Idaho, where their five children, Elizabeth, Karen, Karl, Mary, and Jacque, finished growing up. When mom retired after 27 years, and dad retired as a postman, they moved to Ammon, Idaho. Bud and Sally loved their neighborhood and church ward. They enjoyed working in the Idaho Falls Temple for many years. Mom loved having family reunions on the camping property in Victor. She was always very active in crocheting, putting puzzles together, hiking, collecting thimbles, cross-country skiing, and visiting beautiful places in nature. She is dearly loved by her family and friends. We will all miss her nurturing and compassion. She passed peacefully on April 29, 2022, at the home of her daughter in Nampa, Idaho. She was preceded in death by her husband, Buddy Jack King; her parents, Wallace and Verland Saling; her brother, Wally Saling; and a grandson, Jeffery Jack Gould. Sally is survived by her children, Elizabeth (James) Gould, Karen (Clif) Strang, Karl (Deborah) King, Mary (Steve) Emerson, Jacque (Tony) King; 20 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Ammon Stake Center, 2055 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Services will be broadcast live at http://ammonstake.org. Burial will be in the Victor Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Sally 8/17/1936 - 4/29/2022Irene Saling King
