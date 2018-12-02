Ronald Lynn Salisbury, 71, of Ammon, passed away November 30, 2018, at his home. He was under the care of his loving family and Hands of Hope Hospice. Ron was born October 23, 1947, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Vergil Ray Salisbury and Leona Chaffin Salisbury. He grew up and attended schools in Blackfoot and graduated from Blackfoot High School. He also attended Ricks College and Brigham Young University where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree. Ron served honorably in the United States Army as a Specialist Fourth Class during the Vietnam War. On August 18, 1972, he married Vickie Dene Bodily in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. To this union were born three children, Jared, Sarah, and Shannon. Ron and Vickie raised their children in Portland, Oregon, where Ron worked for Portland General Electric at Trojan Nuclear Power Plant. They also made their home in Ammon, Idaho. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed reading, hunting, horses, and nature. He loved spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren. Ron is survived by his loving wife, Vickie Salisbury of Ammon, ID; daughter, Sarah (Billy) Walker of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Shannon (Matt) Patterson of Ammon, ID; daughter-in-law, Tenysha Salisbury of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Karen Salisbury of Sacramento, CA; and 8 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vergil and Leona Salisbury; son, Jared V. Salisbury; brother, Doug Salisbury; sister, Brenda Webster; and parents-in-law, Verdean and Verna Lee Bodily. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 5, 2018, at the Ammon Cottages Ward, 2200 S. Stafford Drive, with Bishop Brian Mecham officiating. The family will visit with friends Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Wednesday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery where Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Ronald 10/23/1947 - 11/30/2018L. Salisbury