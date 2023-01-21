Juan Javier Sanchez Flores, 52, of Shelley, Idaho, passed away on January 11, 2023 at Portneuf Medical Center after a work accident. Juan was born January 30, 1970, in Oaxaca, Mexico. He grew up in Silacayoapam, Oaxaca until moving to the United States when he was 14 years old. Throughout his youth and early adulthood, Juan lived and worked in California, Oregon and Washington before settling in Idaho. During his time in California, he had his first daughter, Jasmine Flores. He met the love of his life, Maria Flores, and they had their daughter, Abril Flores. In June 2003, Juan and Maria were married. They renewed their vows and were married in the Roman Catholic Church in May 2009. Juan worked throughout East Idaho, initially in irrigation and construction, before settling into roofing on his own. For nearly 20 years, he worked in roofing and met many people through his years. He worked incredibly hard to provide his family the opportunities to better their lives. When he was not working, he was either spending time with his family or enjoying UFC fights. He loved to collect Coca Cola memorabilia and different liquor bottles that he thought looked cool. One of the most important things about Juan was his generosity. Whether it was physical, financial or emotional, he was always willing to do everything he could to help someone. Even in his final days, he was finding people and ways to help them. While he was a man of few words, his heart was full of love for the people around him. Juan is survived by his wife, Maria Flores of Idaho Falls; ID his father Francisco Flores Morales of San Ysidro, CA; his mother Rosa Sanchez de Lopez of Fontana, CA; his sister Adelina Maria Flores Sanchez of Farmersville, CA; daughters Jasmine Flores of Phoenix, AZ, Abril (Eduardo) Medina Flores of Idaho Falls, ID, Vicenta (Tony) Munoz of Idaho Falls, ID, Delores (Steve) Munoz of Idaho Falls, ID and son Joél (Paris) Gonzalez of Boise, ID; eight granddaughters and two grandsons. He was preceded in death by his younger brother, Eugenio Abel Flores Sanchez. There will be a celebration of life held 1:00 pm January 28, 2023 at the Victory Assembly of God, 5600 South Holmes Ave., Idaho Falls, Idaho 83404. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Jaime Meza, calling paramedics and for doing everything he could to help Juan during his accident; Mary and Jon Nelson for administering CPR while waiting for paramedics, the staff at Portneuf Medical Center for their excellent and thoughtful care for Juan and the family and all those who have supported Juan and his family, emotionally or financially during these trying times. Condolences can be shared with the family at hawkerfuneralhome.com Juan 1/30/1970 - 1/11/2023Javier Sanchez Flores
