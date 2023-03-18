Michael "Mikey" William Sanders, 30, of Rigby, passed away March 13, 2023. Michael was born February 7, 1993, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Mike Sanders and Trisa Woodhouse Moore. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls. He went to Hawthorne Elementary and graduated from Lincoln High School. Michael worked for All American Gutters. He enjoyed collecting anything he thought somebody could use. He enjoyed working with his dad doing gutters, being outdoors, being with family and friends, and especially being with his dog, Kaos. Michael is survived by his father, Mike (Tracy) Sanders of Idaho Falls, ID; mother, Trisa Moore of Rigby, ID; husband, Shane Lees of Rigby, ID; brother, Joshua Woodhouse of Victor, ID; brother, Justin (Chelsie Weeks) Wheeler of Idaho Falls, ID; grandparents, Max and Shirley Woodhouse of Chubbuck, ID; grandmother, Vicki Jensen of Idaho Falls, ID; grandfather, John Sanders of Lake Havasu City, AZ; and great grandmother, Wilma Brown of Idaho Falls, ID. He was preceded in death by his great grandfather, Doyle W. Brown; uncles, Larry W. Brown, Kyle Woodhouse, and Mike Woodhouse. A Celebration of Life will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sunday evening, March 19, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Michael "Mikey" 2/7/1993 - 3/13/2023William Sanders
