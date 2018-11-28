Charles R Sanderson, 62, of Rigby, passed away Saturday, November 24, 2018; he fought and lost the fight to cancer. Charles was born and raised in Etna, Wyoming to Calvin Reid Sanderson and Yvonne Roberts Sanderson. Later the family moved to Jackson, Wyoming, then he moved to Salt Lake City, Utah. On June 18, 1976, he married the love of his life, Janice Hopes, in West Valley City, Utah. They were blessed with two children. Their marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake City Temple in 1992. Charles worked as a Journeyman Machinist for 35 years. After retiring, he and Jan moved to Rigby, Idaho where he wanted to live out his dream. Charles was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved woodworking, fishing, camping and riding his ATV in the outdoors. He was known as a jokester with his friends and family. Above all, he loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Jan Sanderson; daughter, Amanda Rae Taylor; son, Charles (Shawn) Sanderson; sister, Marie Heiner; brothers, Russell Sanderson, Lynn Sanderson; and a grandson, Jaden Charles Sanderson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin R and Yvonne Sanderson. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 1, 2018 at the Clark Ward LDS Chapel, with Bishop Michael F. Peterson, conducting. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., prior to services at the church. Interment will be in the Etna Cemetery, in Etna, Wyoming. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Charles 12/15/1955 - 11/24/2018Sanderson