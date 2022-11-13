Van Roy Sandifer, Sr. Van Roy Sandifer, Sr., age 86, of Cedar Creek, Texas, peacefully passed away November 4, 2022, at Ascension Seton Hospital in Austin, Texas, surrounded by his family. Van Roy "Sandy" was born January 18, 1936, in Bunkie, Louisiana, to Georgie Rae Sandifer and Sarah Margaret Davis Sandifer. He attended schools in Ball and Bunkie, Louisiana. He married Willie Mae Aswell in Bunkie on March 20, 1954. He worked as a carpenter, mechanic, and welder before beginning a lifelong career in the offshore oil industry. The latter took them to numerous locations throughout Louisiana, Texas, California, and Oregon, as well as offshore rigs worldwide. He started as a roustabout on these drilling rigs and worked his way up to the position of subsea engineer. He also owned and operated Sandy's Oilfield Services in Houston, Texas, as well as Sandy's Upholstery Shop in White Castle, Louisiana. After retirement from the oilfield industry in 1994, he and Willie Mae moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, where he engaged in farming and ranching with his son, Van Jr., at Rock Creek Ranch in Bone. In 2012, they returned to Texas to be near family there and in Louisiana. Van Roy was a hard worker, who easily related to people and was loved by everyone who knew him. He taught his boys and grandchildren the value of hard work, persistence, and integrity. He was an eternal optimist who always had a smile and a knack for solving problems quickly and effectively. Family, friends, and mere acquaintances often turned to him for guidance and assistance, which he thoroughly enjoyed providing. He left a lasting impression with everyone who met him. He was known to be a kind and gentle person. During 68 years of marriage with Willie Mae, they enjoyed traveling, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. He was a member of the Southern Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife, Willie Mae; four sons, Van Roy Jr (Linda) of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Huey Ray (Kristina) of Wimberley, Texas; Kenneth Drew (Mabel) of Santa Clarita, California; and Hershel Lynn (Becky) of Cedar Creek, Texas; sister Georgie Lea Daigle (Roy) of White Castle, Louisiana; brother Charles Marvin (Juvie) of Mont Belvieu, Texas; John Edwin of Belle Chase, Louisiana; 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Bobby Rae and Darey Earl, and sister Alice Faye Fryoux. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, November 14, at Marrs-Jones-Newby Funeral Home, 505 Old Austin Hwy, Bastrop, Texas 78602. The family will visit with friends at 1:00-5:00 on Sunday, November 13, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Bastrop. Van Sandifer
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.