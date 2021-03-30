Sandoval Vernon Sandoval Vernon Gene Sandoval, 73, of Blackfoot, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021 at his home. In the end he went peacefully after a short battle with colon cancer and other complicating issues. Vernon was born May 2, 1947 in Pocatello, Idaho to Fred Sandoval and Pauline Regina Honas. His father Fred died when Vernon was not yet one year old. He and his older brother Freddy were raised by his mother and step-father Phil Dreher along with their three children. Vernon has been a lifetime resident of the Blackfoot area. He spent his early years in the Springfield area, attending elementary school both there and in Blackfoot at the Catholic boarding school. Later he attended Aberdeen High School.He graduated from Blackfoot High School after Phil and Pauline moved to town. On March 2, 1966 he married Ricki Aldous in Blackfoot, Idaho.Their meeting at Springfield Park led to 55 years of wonderful marriage. Vernon was raised on a family farm and became a successful farmer himself. He stepped away from decades of driving tractors and trucks several years ago so he could spend more time with his other interests.He enjoyed woodworking, cars, collecting things like scale model tractors, wooden airplanes, coins, and guns.He always enjoyed jewelry and precious stones. He was an avid sports fan. Some of his greatest pleasure came from participating in his son's, grandchildren's, and the rest of the family's activities.He really enjoyed attending games, including tailgating and after game gatherings.Vernon was a generous donor to several schools and sporting organizations that his family participated in. Vernon is survived by his wife, Ricki Sandoval of Blackfoot; son, Bruce (Angela) Sandoval of Meridian; siblings, Dean (LeeAnn) Dreher of Blackfoot, Nora (Bill) Chacon of Philadelphia, PA, and Debra Dreher of Blackfoot; sisters-in-law, Roxie Monroe of Blackfoot; Noemi Sandoval of Missouri; grandchildren Garren (Bri) Moreno, Shelaine Moreno, and Andy Sandoval; great granddaughter Paisley; and many nieces and nephews and their children. He was preceded in death by his parents Fred Sandoval and Phil and Pauline Dreher; brother Freddy Sandoval; parents in-law Charles & Mabel Aldous; and brothers-in-law Randy and Ronnie Aldous. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
