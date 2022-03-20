Roger Darrel "Pete" Sargent, 80, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 16, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Pete was born November 30, 1941, in Los Angeles, California, to Darrel William Sargent and LaVon Crystal Hill Sargent. He grew up and attended schools in Coltman, Grant, and Idaho Falls, and graduated from Bonneville High School. On July 14, 1961, he married Nola Jardine in the Idaho Falls Temple. Pete and Nola made their home in Coltman where Pete worked as a automotive mechanic. He then went to work at the INL as an industrial and air conditioning mechanic until his retirement. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served faithfully in many capacities during his lifetime, and enjoyed working with the scouts. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, horse back riding, Razor rides, hiking, and wood carving. He built his cabin in Island Park with his family's help. He loved spending time with his life-long friends and family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Pete is survived by his loving wife, Nola Sargent of Idaho Falls; daughter, Tammy (David) Youngstrom of Rigby, ID; son, Trent Sargent of Idaho Falls; daughter, LaDel Hatch of Idaho Falls; son, Jake (Alicia) Sargent of Rigby, ID; 18 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Trevor Sargent; parents, Darrel and LaVon Sargent; and sister, Colleen Isaacs. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Coltman Fairview Ward, 12448 North 5th East, with Bishop Justin Dahlke officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Grant-Central Cemetery where Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and the Navy Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Pete 11/30/1941 - 3/16/2022Sargent