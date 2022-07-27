Mildred Green Sauer passed away peacefully July 20, 2022 at 96 years of age. She was cared for by her family and the kind staff of Whisper Cove and Atlas Hospice & Home Care. Mildred was born the oldest daughter of Seymour Ray and Donetta Raymond Green at their home in Menan, Idaho on February 18, 1926. She was raised in Menan with three brothers and seven sisters. She graduated from Midway High School and L.D.S. Seminary. Mildred also attended one wonderful year at Utah State University with good friends. She married Neal Willard Sauer June 12, 1947 at her parents' home. They were sealed April 20, 1955 in the Idaho Falls temple. They farmed and lived in Lewisville, Osgood, and Monteview, Idaho while raising their eight children. Mildred was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had a strong testimony and loved the gospel. She especially enjoyed serving in the Relief Society and the library. Mildred is survived by sons Ray Neal Sauer (Clarice), Kim William Sauer (Jeaniel), David Wayne Sauer (Magdalene), and daughters Enid Deming (Bruce), Ellen Huggard (Roy Lee - deceased), Peggy Danielson (George), Janeal Capron (Charles), and daughter-in-law Diane Ricks (Lorin Reed Sauer - deceased), sisters Ruth Hanson, Karen Chandler, June Call, Joan Boyce, and Nola Arellano. She was preceded in death by her parents Seymour Ray and Donetta Green, husband Neal Willard Sauer, son Lorin Reed Sauer, brothers Oscar Wayne Green, Marvin Ray Green, Seymour Ross Green, sisters Illa Rawlins and Naomi Green, grandson Michael Neal Melish (Janeal Capron) and four precious great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. in the Terreton Stake Center, 1297 East 1500 North, Terreton, Idaho. Visitation is prior to services from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at West Jefferson Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfunralhome.com Mildred 2/18/1926 - 7/20/2022Green Sauer