Lyle Charles Saurey (93) passed away, Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Lyle was born, at home, April 21, 1928, the 7th child of 8, to Heber Charles Saurey and Sophy Ricks. He grew up on the family farm in Hibbard, Idaho. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in the Southwest Indian mission. After his mission he attended one semester at Ricks College. He married the love of his life, Jossine Marlu Farrimond, on January 12, 1951. They were blessed with 5 children, 28 grandchildren, and 44 great-grandchildren. He worked as a brick mason, warehouse supervisor at U&I Sugar Company, Madison County Assessor as well as farming. They traveled some and after retiring they served another mission in the Houston North mission. After their mission and a 50 year anniversary, they sold the farm and moved to St. George, Utah. After 13 years and health issues, they moved back to Idaho in 2015. Jossine passed away in 2016 and Lyle lived with family. Lyle is survived by his children, Susan Bryan, Brent (Pat) Saurey, Kerry (Kay) Saurey, Arlene (David) Nef; son-in-law, Bill Hirschi. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 65 years; daughter, Denese Hirschi; grandson, Ty Hirschi. Family will receive friends, Monday, May 17, from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m., at the Hibbard Chapel. A funeral service will be held, Monday, May 17, at 11:00 a.m. at the Hibbard Chapel. Interment will be in the Rexburg Cemetery. Condolences may be submitted online via, www.flammfh.com. Lyle 4/21/1928 - 5/13/2021Charles Saurey