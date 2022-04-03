Wayne Elvin Sawyer III, 51 of Parker, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. Wayne Elvin Sawyer III was born on Friday November 6, 1970 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Wayne and Jonnie Sawyer. He joined his sister Theresa at home. Wayne attended several schools in his early years. First in Arizona, then Arco, Idaho Falls and finally ending up in Rexburg, graduating from Madison High School in 1988. He loved wood shop and wrestling in school. Along the way he made many enduring friendships. After High School, Wayne attended 1 semester at the University of Idaho. He decided it wasn't the right time so he went to work at SunGlo of Idaho where he discovered his love for mechanics. He learned everything he could about making anything mechanical work. He really had a knack for fixing things. His skills took him to Alaska where he worked in a Salmon Cannery called XIP for the next 10 years all the while honing his skills. He married Reyna Pacheco and together they had a daughter Aspen who was born in their little cabin with Wayne helping to deliver her. That was one of his proudest moments and he often talked about that special time to many and always bragged about Aspen. She was the light of his life. Wayne then worked at Basic American Foods for a few years and then was recruited back to Alaska where he worked for Red Salmon Cannery in NakNek for 4 years. He always had a special place in his heart for Alaska however he returned to work for a short time at Basic American where he was diagnosed with stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer. He fought hard and went through a lot of treatment for several years and was very appreciative of the amazing support he had from the company and his many coworkers. Just over 7 years ago he took a job at the INL where he worked on the Advanced Test Reactor as a mechanic. He found out that the radioactive isotope used in his first radiation treatments had been discovered at that reactor where he worked. He quit working last November and since has missed not only working but his daily association with his many friends. Over the years Wayne was a volunteer for Fremont County Ambulance, a Fremont County Reserve Deputy, and was currently serving on Fremont County Fire Department. A very special "THANK YOU" to his brothers and sisters who continue to hold the Thin Blue Line and the Thin Red Line! Wayne LOVED YOU ALL! Wayne is survived by his wife of 17 years, Shauna Winegar Sawyer of Parker, ID; children, Aspen (Lee) Tanner of Plano, Id; Hailee Harris of Rigby, ID; Houston Harris of St. Anthony, ID; mother, Jonnie Jo Gardner and step-father Theron Garner of Arco, ID; siblings, Theresa Kelsey of Grand Junction, CO; Robyn Gardner (Eric) of Salt Lake City, UT; Cheryl Hymas (Chad) of Jerome, ID; Shelby (Pete) Henrie of Archer, ID; 6 grandsons. He was preceded in death by his father Wayne Elvin Sawyer Jr.; both sets of grandparents, John & Mabel Smith, Wayne Elvin Sawyer and Ivaloo Hansen; and a brother in law, Craig Kelsey. Memorial services were held Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Parker LDS Ward Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com. Wayne 11/6/1970 - 3/30/2022Elvin Sawyer III