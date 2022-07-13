Dona Alice Talbot Sayer, 99, of Iona, passed away July 7, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Dona was born March 21, 1923, in Winder, Idaho, to Henry Leon Talbot Sr. and Alice Naomi Seamons Talbot. She grew up and attended school in Winder and graduated from Preston High School. Music played an important part in the Talbot family. Dona sang and played in a band with her dad and uncle. She and her sister Gwen had a local radio program and also performed at the Preston rodeo. She later traveled with the Glendora Players band. Dona was very patriotic. After World War II started, she was the first Army Air WAC to enlist from Franklin County, ID. On October 28, 1949, she married Glenn Ray Sayer in the Idaho Falls Temple. Dona and Glenn made their home in Iona, Idaho, Dona was a homemaker and mother. Family was always her first priority. She was employed at the INEL for 26 years. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many callings, including as a Relief Society teacher when she was in her 90's. Dona and Glenn were Temple workers for 14 years. Dona is survived by her children, Kenneth (Paula) Sayer of Toquerville, UT, Shauna (Fred) Schneyder of Idaho Falls, ID, Monta (David) Sperry of Denver, NC, Brett (Joan) Sayer of Pocatello, ID, Ryan (Betsey) Sayer of Iona, ID; brothers, Eugene (Joyce) Talbot of Moreland, ID, and Neil (Sharon) Talbot of Roy, UT; 20 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, and 13 great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, siblings, Gwen Gregersen, Henry Leon Talbot, Keith Talbot, June Handy, Audrey Vail, Kenneth Talbot, Gerald Talbot, Dora Oxborrow, Janis Thatcher and her granddaughter, Janie Sayer. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Iona 5th Ward, 7555 North 55 East, with Bishop Ryan Reeves officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, and Saturday from 11-11:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery. Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Dona 3/21/1923 - 7/7/2022Sayer