Janet Sayer, 82, of Idaho Falls, died March 24, 2020, in her home. She was born August 23, 1937, Dayton, Idaho to Reed K. Olsen and Allie Sarah Olsen. She was raised and attended school in Dayton, Idaho. After spending the first years of her life in the Dayton area, she moved to Idaho Falls with her parents in 1955. She attended the Idaho Falls Business College and upon completion of her studies went to work for a group of local doctors. She met the love of her life, Ron Sayer, in 1955, and on June 15, 1957, they were married. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple in 1966. They remained in Idaho Falls for the 62 wonderful years that they shared, with Janet caring for the home and family while Ron was managing his auto dealerships. Janet was a strong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a very devoted daughter, spending a great deal of her time caring for her parents in their last days. She loved to travel with Ron, as they traveled all over the world and shared many great experiences. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, quilting, sewing, ceramics, the Utah Jazz, watching golf on TV and playing pinochle with the same group of dear friends for more than 50 years. Those around her recognized her amazing talents, her family would all say that there was nothing that she couldn't do. While she enjoyed all of these activities, the thing that brought her the most joy was being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her three children, Kevin (Mimi) Sayer of San Diego, Kelly (Michelle) Sayer of Idaho Falls and Monica (Brandon) Franz of Salt Lake City. She sat through numerous ball games, coached teams and was present at every activity possible for her children. She never missed a birthday, anniversary or any holiday related to her family. Up until the last few days before she passed, she could still tell everyone the birthdates and ages of all of her grandchildren. Her love of young people extended well beyond her children to nieces, nephews and friends of her children as well. She had 17 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Terry (VaLae) Olsen of Idaho Falls. The family would like to thank the staff of the Visiting Angels for their loving care of Janet over the past several months. Due to the uncertainty of the current healthcare environment, Janet was laid to rest in Fielding Memorial Park during a private service for her immediate family. When the current heath crisis subsides, the family will hold a celebration service of Janet's life for the rest of her family and her many close friends. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Janet 8/23/1937 - 3/24/2020Sayer
