Mona Rae Jones Sayer, 82, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 4, 2021, at her home. Mona was born August 30, 1938, in Grace, Idaho, to Floyd Coburn Jones and Lettie Virginia Panting Jones. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. On May 23, 1957, she married Warren Robert Sayer in Pocatello. Mona and Warren made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Mona was a homemaker and mother. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed tennis, bowling, golf, cooking, and spending time with her sorority sisters (Beta Sigma Phi). She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mona is survived by her loving husband, Warren Sayer of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Brad (Lori) Sayer; son, Brian (Irena) Sayer of Sandy, UT; daughter, Robyn (Blair) Park of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Kevin Gene Jones of Idaho Falls, ID; nine grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Roger Floyd Jones, and sister, Jolene Gay McArthur. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 13, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Mona 8/30/1938 - 8/4/2021Rae Sayer