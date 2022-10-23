Warren Robert Sayer, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 21, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was under the care of Aspen Hospice. Warren was born June 30, 1937, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to William Henry Sayer and Ora Hodge Sayer. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. He served in the United States Air Force. On May 23, 1959, he married Mona Rae Jones in Pocatello, Idaho. Warren and Mona made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Warren worked as a real estate broker. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, and collecting coins. Warren is survived by his children, Brad (Lori) Sayer of Idaho Falls, ID, Brian (Iryna) Sayer of Sandy, UT, Robyn (Blair) Park of Idaho Falls, ID; nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brothers, Gary Sayer, Ron Sayer, Dick Sayer, Warren Sayer, and Terry Sayer, and half-brothers, Hodge Ellison and Max Ellison. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, with Jon Wood officiating. The family will visit with friends from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. prior to the services. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and the Air Force Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Warren 6/30/1937 - 10/21/2022Sayer
