Clay S. Schaat, age 64, Salt Lake City, Utah and originally from Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2019, at 9:15pm. Clay was born in St. Anthony, Idaho, on May 13, 1955 to loving parents, Charly and Wanda (Josephson) Schaat. Clay was proceeded in death by his sister, LeeAnn Schaat, and brother, Randal C. Schaat and parents. Clay has one surviving brother, Jason Lee Schaat married to Natalie Ann Schaat. In 1975, Clay went on a mission to Fukuoka, Japan where he served a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served his Heavenly Father with many church callings over his life time. He took his callings seriously and loved each and everyone of them. There was nothing more important to him than the love for his Heavenly Father, and his family. He has two beautiful granddaughters that he loves and adores. They will miss him greatly. Clay married Sherry (Lee) Schaat, originally from Rigby, Idaho, and is survived by her and his son, David B. Schaat. Clay and Sherry were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on April 19, 1979. Clay attended both Bonneville High school and graduated from Provo High School in 1973. He received a college scholarship and went to BYU. Shortly thereafter, he started in the insurance business. He has been involved with insurance and related programs for more than 40 years. Clay's company, Schaat Enterprises, LLC, kept him very busy. He was not much for hobbies or idle times. He worked very hard throughout his career and right up till his passing. His knowledge of business and insurance was vast. He absolutely loved what he did. His family loves him dearly and will miss his sense of humor and big heart. He wanted to give and serve more than anything else in life. Graveside Services will be held September 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery, 3810 E Menan Lorenzo Hwy, Rigby, ID 83442. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Clay 5/13/1955 - 9/13/2019S. Schaat