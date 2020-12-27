Dennis Bradford Schanz, 73 of Iona, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at his home under hospice care due to leukemia. He was born in Oakland, California in 1947 to Donald and Beryl Schanz. He grew up in Antioch, California and attended schools there. While in jr. high he played little league and Babe Ruth baseball. In high school he ran track and cross country and set many school, county, and Northern California Regional records in the mile and 2 mile runs. He graduated from Antioch High School in 1965. He attended Diablo Valley Jr. College where he ran track and cross country and set many meet, school, and division records, and graduated with an Associate Arts Degree in 1967. He earned a track and cross country scholarship to California State University at Fresno in 1967/68. His cross country team placed 6th in the nation at the 1967 NCAA Divions II national championships in Wheaton, Illinois. He graduated in 1971 with a B.S. degree in Industrial Technology/Automotive. He earned a second bachelor's degree in Industrial Arts/Education from BYU-Provo in 1974, and a Master's Degree in Industrial Science from Colorado State University in 1978. In 1971 he moved to Provo, Utah, where he met his wife-to-be Judy Lowder. They were married for time and eternity in the Logan LDS Temple in 1972 and were married for 48 years in this life. He began his career as an auto mechanic in 1971 and continued this skill throughout his life and could fix anything. He taught automotive technology for 10 years from 1973 - 1982. In 1983, he went to work at the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory where he worked as a Health Physics Technician, Radiological Engineer, and Project Manager for 26 years. He retired in 2009. He loved the outdoors and was an avid gardener. He enjoyed camping with his family and hunting, and fishing. He especially loved to fish for Salmon and Halibut in Alaska, and Tuna fishing off Washington State. Most of all he enjoyed his family and spending time in his shop fixing things. He could fix anything. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in the Idaho Falls temple for five years. He and his wife also served a 2 years mission in the Texas Fort Worth Mission from 2013-2015. He is survived by his wife Judy of Iona, his children; a son, Casey (Rachel) Schanz of Clancy, Montana, daughters; Shannivee (Andy) Frasure of Kaysville, Utah, Shocis (Andy) Baldwin of Chandler, Arizona, Shaeleigh (Jared) Trimble of Iona, Idaho, and Sheandi (Cody) Richins of Ammon, Idaho, as well as 17 grandchildren. He is also survived his siblings; a brother, Donald (Sonja) Schanz of Idaho Falls, Idaho, his sisters; Penny (Lowell) Bundy of Wheatland, California, Lisa (Bill) Stretch of Roy, Utah, Lora (Greg) Fernandez of Oroville, Californiz. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Carter Schanz and his parents, Donald and Beryl Schanz. Funeral services will held 11:00 Thursday, December 31st at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., and again on Thursday morning from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m, prior to services, at the funeral home. The public is encouraged to use their best judgement and caution during this time of covid. Services will be streamed, the link will be available day of the service. Interment will be in the Rexburg Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com. Dennis 8/19/1947 - 12/23/2020Schanz