Helen Bernice Scheer, loving mother, grandmother, and friend was called home to be with her lord and loved ones on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the age of 89. Helen was born April 24, 1931 in Iona, ID to Joe and Bertha Louk. Many of her younger years were spent in the Bone hills above Iona. She loved telling stories of life in those hills, how she could out fish the boys, walked two miles to school, trapped squirrels, lived in tents and cabins and even ate frog legs. She loved those hills and made sure her children grew to love them as well, with family picnics and reminiscing. Helen graduated high school May 1947, she worked at the White Star Laundry in Idaho Falls, ID, married Richard "Dick" Scheer October 23, 1956, and together they raised four children. Dick worked construction for Hartwell and later H&K, his job took him out of town many summers and the family would go along. Helen loved exploring those places, and literally ran the wheels off the car. Her favorite place was Yellowstone National Park. She knew every nook and cranny and most of the bears, back then you could feed the bears. Dick and Helen were later divorced but remained good friends. She worked at the Stardust Motel, in the laundry, and later went into home health care where she worked until a back injury forced her to move to Charleston, SC to be with her daughter. Next, she moved to Montana where she became a companion for a ranch owner in Ennis, this led to her going to New York City where she lived on Park Avenue. She enjoyed walking and looking up at the many sky scrappers and would take trips to Atlantic City to gamble. Next, she moved to Bozeman, MT and became a senior companion and volunteered at the Senior Citizen Center. In 2010 she moved to Flaming Gorge, UT where she enjoyed fishing for bass with her son-in-law. Then on to Driggs, ID where she loved spending time with her son's family and frequent shopping trips with Pam. Finally, she found her way back to Montana where she moved into Pathways Assisted Living in Three Forks, there she was treated like a queen, loved by everyone who met her. As her health declined, she moved in with her daughter in Bozeman and was surrounded by loved ones upon her passing. Helen was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and will be remembered for her fishing skills, love of Harley rides, and counting wild animals. Helen is proceeded in death by her parents Joe and Bertha Louk, sisters Faye, Gnetty, and Edna, brothers George, Monty, Earl, and Jimmy, son-in-law Bill Schwartz. She is survived by her children Janet French (Bill), Timothy Scheer (Pam), Linda Parsons (Mike), Patty Schwartz, 9 grandchildren, 20 great, 5 great great, and her brother Thomas Louk.