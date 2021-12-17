Patricia Anne Scheese passed peacefully in her sleep with family at her side on December 14, 2021 at the age of 86. One of Pat's joys in life was doing family history. She enjoyed researching and finding her ancestors then sharing stories of them with her family. Pat served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the family history center at BYU-Idaho. She loved the ten years she served in the Rexburg Idaho temple and the people she served with and cherished her many friends, neighbors, and ward members. Pat loved being part of the Lions club and an Associate member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. Pat is preceded in death by her brother George Noble Lewis III, sister Helen Sue Bell, daughter Jacqueline Marsh, and grandson Karl Scheese. Pat is survived by her children Jean (Michael) Ressler, Rick (Carolyn), Christine (Edward) Biondo, David, Thomas (April), niece Desiree (Clifton) Poteet, nephews Scott (Cheryl) Bell, Michael (Nikki) Dayne, grandchildren Sean Kelly, Rebecca (Robert) Ressler Nulton, Ben (Rachel), Spencer (Libbie), Stephen (Caylee), Shanti (James) Hoffman, Vanessa Garcia, and great-grandchildren Shaina, Taylor, Jackson, Everett, George, Grayson, Kiah, Samaria, Elijah, Abraham, Moses, Anthony, Zachery, Jacob, Adelaide, and Danielle. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 18th 11:00 am at Rexburg 5th Ward Church building (590 Summerwood Drive Rexburg). Family will receive friends from 5:30-7:00 pm on Friday, December 17 at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg and from 10:00-10:45 am Saturday, December 18th at the Rexburg 5th Ward building prior to the funeral. Interment will be on Monday, December 20th at 11:00 am in Bountiful Utah Cemetery. Condolences may be submitted online at www.flammfh.com. Patricia 2/10/1935 - 12/14/2021Scheese