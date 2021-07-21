Werner K. A. Scheffler, 82, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 19, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Werner was born November 4, 1938, in Wanzleben, Germany, to Heinrich Karl Kurt Scheffler and Ilse Harmina Kohle Scheffler. He completed public school in Wanzleben and also finished his mechanics apprenticeship in Magdeburg, Germany. On December 29, 1961, he married the love of his life, Erna Helena Rosenthal. Immediately after being married, they immigrated to the United States with his wife's family. Erna and Werner were blessed with three children, Kevin, Kurt and Kim. As a family they enjoyed camping, boating, fishing, waterskiing and traveling. He always enjoyed having a project to work on. Erna passed away on July 18, 1991. On May 23, 2003, he was lucky to be married again to Ingeborg Heitman. They spent many happy years together traveling. Werner was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He worked for Smith Chevrolet for 27 years in the body shop and Allstate Insurance for 15 years and an adjuster. Werner is survived by loving sons, Kevin (Sheri) Scheffler of Ogden, UT, and Kurt (Tifani) Scheffler of Nampa, ID; mother, Ilse Luther of Wanzleben, Germany; mother-in-law, Glijntje Rosenthal of Idaho Falls, ID; nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; brother, Gerhard (Zinke) Luther of Wanzleben, Germany; brothers-in-law, Steve (Inge) Lovell of Idaho Falls, ID, and Blair (Leni) Moncur of Ririe, ID. He was preceded in death by his father, wife, Erna Rosenthal Scheffler; daughter, Kim Scheffler Steele; brother, Gunter Scheffler; sisters-in-law, Renate Rosenthal Suelflohn and Gundel Scheffler. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Idaho Falls 11th Ward, 1235 Juniper Drive, with Steven Lovell officiating. The family will visit with friends Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. prior at the church. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Werner K.A. 11/4/1938 - 7/19/2021Scheffler
