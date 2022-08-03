Sonja Baer Schiess, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 in Providence, Utah at the age of 84. Sonja was born August 14, 1937 in Lewiston, Utah to Kenneth Mathews and Helen Telford Baer. She was the second of five kids. Sonja absolutely loved growing up in Lewiston and memories from her childhood were some of her most treasured possessions. Sonja married John Kennard Schiess on September 17, 1956 in the Logan Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They made homes in Logan, UT, Chula Vista, CA, Shelley and the last 37 years in Grace, ID. Together they had three children, John David, Julie, and Paul Kennard. Sonja loved her kids so much and was their biggest cheerleader in everything they did. Sonja loved children and her career was involved with them. She worked in the kitchen at schools in Shelley, and in the Special Education department, and as the school librarian in Grace. She loved playing the piano in Primary for many years. Sonja was a people person. She loved socializing, going for rides to town, and being with family and friends. Sonja always loved having people around and she loved giving gifts to show her love. Those who knew her well know that she was very selfless and would give you anything she was capable of. She was honored in the paper a couple of times for her homemaking and her kind acts in the community. Friends and family loved her cooking and will especially miss her homemade bread, chili sauce, and sweet pickles. Above all, Sonja cherished her family. She was always the person who knew what was going on and everyone always received family updates from her. One of her favorite mottos for life was "If I'd known grandchildren were so much fun, I'd have had them first." Sonja is a hero and champion to her family. She has been a fighter and won many battles with her poor health for nearly twenty years. She defeated death a number of times giving us more precious time with her. Unfortunately this last fall was too much. Her body had enough and it was time to return to her heavenly home. We will miss watching game shows with her, sharing a chocolate bar, talking with her on the phone, laughing, telling stories, late nights, hearing her sing, and eating creamies with her. Sonja is survived by her loving husband, Ken, of Grace, Idaho; children, Julie & Lee Briggs of Idaho Falls, Idaho and Paul & Patricia Schiess of Salt Lake City, Utah; 12 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; siblings Mary & Ron McBride and Kenneth & Linda Baer; and Ken's siblings, Cathie Hansen, Don & Faye Schiess, Boyd & Sherri Schiess, Jean & Speed McPhie, and Janice & Peter Mulder, who are just as much hers as his. She was preceded in death by her son, John David Schiess, twin sister Helen, sister Sandra Johnson, and parents. The family would like to thank all the wonderful caregivers that have taken such good care of Sonja over the years. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Grace Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The family will meet with friends and family on Thursday, August 4, 2022 from 6-8 pm and Friday morning from 9-10:30 am both at the church in Grace. Interment will be at the Providence City Cemetery (925 River Heights Blvd, River Heights, UT) at 3 pm on Friday. Condolences and memories of Sonja can be shared online with the family by visiting www.simsfh.com. Sonja 8/14/1937 - 7/31/2022Schiess